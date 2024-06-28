This week in Italy: A roundup of the main news headlines

This week in Italy has seen a range of significant developments across political, social and economic spheres. Here’s a brief overview of the key news headlines:

EU leadership agreement and Giorgia Meloni's reaction: Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni continues to criticise the recent EU leadership positions agreement, expressing frustration over the perceived disregard for voters' opinions. This ongoing issue highlights tensions within the EU regarding the process of selecting top positions​.

Economic indicators: Italy's consumer confidence index has shown an increase, rising from 96.4 to 98.3 in June. However business confidence has declined slightly, dropping from 95.1 to 94.5. This mixed economic sentiment reflects optimism among consumers but caution among businesses​.

Women's rights protest: Women's rights activists in Rome covered the Spanish Steps in red paint to symbolise the blood of female victims of violence. This protest is part of a larger campaign against femicide and gender-based violence in Italy​​.

Daniele De Rossi extends contract with AS Roma: Former footballer Daniele De Rossi has signed a contract extension to remain the first-team coach of AS Roma until 2027. This move underscores the Serie A club's confidence in De Rossi's leadership and vision for the team's future​.

Increase in drug consumption: On the occasion of UN Anti-Drug Day, it was reported that global drug consumption has increased by 20 per cent over the past decade. Pope Francis has called for stronger efforts to combat drug trafficking, labelling traffickers "death merchants".

UEFA EURO 2024: Italy is preparing for the upcoming knockout stages of the EURO 2024 football championship, with significant attention on their next match against Switzerland, on Saturday. The team's performance has been a major topic of discussion among fans and analysts​​.

Italian basketball star becomes a nun: Oriana Milazzo, a former star of Italy's national basketball team, has taken vows to become a nun with the Poor Sisters. Her transition from sports to religious life has captured public interest, with a grand celebration planned for 28 June​.

Naples anti-seismic exercise: An important anti-seismic exercise was conducted in the Campi Flegrei area near Naples. The exercise, however, saw low participation, raising concerns about public preparedness for potential volcanic or seismic events in this geologically active region​​.

Italian medical test controversy: A surge in perfect scores on medical school admission tests in Palermo and Naples has led to suspicions of irregularities. The anomaly has prompted investigations, particularly after videos relating to the tests surfaced on TikTok​​.

