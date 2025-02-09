11.9 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 09 February 2025
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy and Slovenia launch European Capital of Culture 2025
News Culture

Italy and Slovenia launch European Capital of Culture 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Gorizia and Nova Gorica share first cross-border European Capital of Culture title.

The presidents of Italy and Slovenia on Saturday attended official ceremonies to inaugurate the European Capital of Culture, shared between Gorizia and Nova Gorica.

In a historic first, two towns from neighbouring countries - Gorizia in northeastern Italy and Nova Gorica in western Slovenia - joined forces to share the status of European Capital of Culture 2025.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella and Slovenian president Nataša Pirc Musar attended a ceremony in Europe Square, with hundreds of artists performing in GO!25 cultural events on both sides of the border throughout the day.

The prestigious title is deepy symbolic for Gorizia and Nova Gorica which, until 1947, were part of the same town.

After world war two, Gorizia was abruptly split down the middle when the Treaty of Paris established Europe's new borders, restricting travel between Italy and the former Yugoslavia.

In his speech, President Mattarella underlined the importance of cross-border cooperation and the two countries' membership of the European Union.

"In a world characterised by growing tensions and conflicts, by the abandonment of cooperation as a founding element of international life, Slovenia and Italy have been able to demonstrate that it is possible to choose the path of cooperation", Mattarella said.

"Nova Gorica and Gorizia are the symbol of the new Europe: freedom, where before a wall closed and impeded. Friendship, where before a forced separation prevailed. Cooperation, where before distrust resisted" - Mattarella said - "Nova Gorica and Gorizia are a sign of hope in a continent wounded by the tragic return of war and challenged by impetuous changes".

In her speech, President Pirc Musar underlined the historic significance of the event, hailing it as "a day of a century-old vision of peace, freedom, good neighbourly relations and mutual respect, of friendship and love between us".

She also emphasised the profound symbolism of the event, which occurred on Slovenian Cultural Day, saying: "Together with our neighbours, our friends from Italy, we are inaugurating the European Capital of Culture, which for the first time in its history brings together two cities, two countries, two nations."

For the full GO!25 programme of the 400 scheduled cultural events over the course of the year see the official website.

Smiling H2 - 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
St Georges Open Day

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Visitor trips in Italian museum and tears Renaissance painting

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Prado Museum seeks Italy's help to find lost painting

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome reopens Schola Praeconum on Palatine Hill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome celebrates 65 years of La Dolce Vita

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums and archaeological sites open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Giorni della Merla: Italy's legend of the blackbird and the last three days of January

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome to host Caravaggio blockbuster for Jubilee Year

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Agrigento takes crown as Italy's culture capital in 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -