Italy and Slovenia launch European Capital of Culture 2025

Gorizia and Nova Gorica share first cross-border European Capital of Culture title.

The presidents of Italy and Slovenia on Saturday attended official ceremonies to inaugurate the European Capital of Culture, shared between Gorizia and Nova Gorica.

In a historic first, two towns from neighbouring countries - Gorizia in northeastern Italy and Nova Gorica in western Slovenia - joined forces to share the status of European Capital of Culture 2025.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella and Slovenian president Nataša Pirc Musar attended a ceremony in Europe Square, with hundreds of artists performing in GO!25 cultural events on both sides of the border throughout the day.

The prestigious title is deepy symbolic for Gorizia and Nova Gorica which, until 1947, were part of the same town.

After world war two, Gorizia was abruptly split down the middle when the Treaty of Paris established Europe's new borders, restricting travel between Italy and the former Yugoslavia.

Il Presidente #Mattarella ha partecipato alla cerimonia di inaugurazione di #NovaGorica-#Gorizia “Prima Capitale europea della cultura transfrontaliera #GO2025” insieme alla Presidente della Repubblica di #Slovenia Nataša Pirc #Musar pic.twitter.com/4wltfUZ4G2— Quirinale (@Quirinale) February 8, 2025

In his speech, President Mattarella underlined the importance of cross-border cooperation and the two countries' membership of the European Union.

"In a world characterised by growing tensions and conflicts, by the abandonment of cooperation as a founding element of international life, Slovenia and Italy have been able to demonstrate that it is possible to choose the path of cooperation", Mattarella said.

"Nova Gorica and Gorizia are the symbol of the new Europe: freedom, where before a wall closed and impeded. Friendship, where before a forced separation prevailed. Cooperation, where before distrust resisted" - Mattarella said - "Nova Gorica and Gorizia are a sign of hope in a continent wounded by the tragic return of war and challenged by impetuous changes".

In her speech, President Pirc Musar underlined the historic significance of the event, hailing it as "a day of a century-old vision of peace, freedom, good neighbourly relations and mutual respect, of friendship and love between us".

She also emphasised the profound symbolism of the event, which occurred on Slovenian Cultural Day, saying: "Together with our neighbours, our friends from Italy, we are inaugurating the European Capital of Culture, which for the first time in its history brings together two cities, two countries, two nations."

For the full GO!25 programme of the 400 scheduled cultural events over the course of the year see the official website.