News Culture

Visitor trips in Italian museum and tears Renaissance painting

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Moretto canvas was on display in Brescia when the accident occurred.

A 16th-century painting by Renaissance artist Moretto was damaged after a museum visitor in the northern Italian city of Brescia tripped and fell against the valuable artwork.

The accident occurred during an exhibition of Renaissance works at the Santa Giulia museum complex, a UNESCO heritage site, local newspaper Bresciaoggi reported on Friday.

The damaged artwork, which dates to between 1522 and 1524, is double-sided and served as a standard to be held aloft at liturgical processions.

The painting was not hung on a wall but was displayed along the exhibition route, without protective glass, to allow visitors to see both sides of the work.

Damage to the Moretto painting. Photo Bresciaoggi.

 

The artwork, described as a fundamental part of Brescia's Renaissance collection, features two unidentified saints on one side, and the Virgin Mary with two disciples on the other side.

Moretto da Brescia, whose real name was Alessandro Bonvicino (c.1498-1554), carried out most of his work in churches in his native Brescia and in nearby Italian cities.

The painting has suffered thousands of euro worth of damage, which will reportedly be covered by insurance, and it is set to undergo a restoration process.

Museum authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident however there are reportedly no plans for legal action against the woman who caused the damage.

A similar incident occurred in Rome in 2022 when an American tourist fell against a painting by Baroque master Guido Reni during an exhibition at Galleria Borghese.

