Loyola Chicago's PROLAW Program in Rome

Shape tomorrow's development landscape with Loyola Chicago's PROLAW Program

Are you passionate about addressing global challenges and leading in the rule of law sector? Loyola University Chicago's Rule of Law for Development (PROLAW) program is your gateway to empowering change. Situated at Loyola’s prestigious John Felice Rome Center, a hub for international learning in Rome for over 60 years, PROLAW equips lawyers and professionals with the knowledge and innovative skills to leverage the rule of law as a catalyst for sustainable development and global impact.

Program Highlights:

Dual degrees : Choose from a Master of Laws (LLM) for those with a first law degree or a Master of Jurisprudence (MJ) for individuals from other fields, offering flexibility for diverse backgrounds.

Blended Learning : Enjoy the best of both worlds with dynamic online study combined with an immersive term in Rome, a global hub for international collaboration. Complete the program in under one year or over two years, perfect for working professionals.

Practical curriculum and networking : Learn from distinguished practitioners with extensive global experience. Benefit from invaluable networking opportunities and mentorship that extends beyond graduation, connecting you to a vibrant network of over 230 alumni from 60+ countries.

Career success : 99% of graduates are employed in impactful roles driving legal, policy, and development initiatives worldwide.

Financial support: Loyola offers competitive tuition rates and scholarships to support passionate individuals dedicated to advancing the rule of law globally.

Why Choose PROLAW?

Transformative experience : Study in Rome and engage with influential organizations like the International Development Law Organization and the United Nations agencies.

Customizable capstone : Tailor your final project to your career goals.

Global impact: Join a community of leaders shaping the future of international law and development.

Download brochure or contact us at prolaw@luc.edu to embark on a journey to empower change and advance sustainable development through the rule of law.

General Info: