Italy is home to the World's Best Beach

Sardinian beach tops World’s 50 Best Beaches ranking for 2025.

Cala Goloritzè, on the Italian island of Sardinia has been crowned the 'best beach in the world' by travel experts in the 2025 ranking of The World’s 50 Best Beaches.

Located in Ogliastra on the eastern Baunei coast of Sardinia, Cala Goloritzè is famed for its expanse of white pebbles and crystal clear waters.

Awarding it the coveted title, judges highlighted the "raw beauty" of Cala Goloritzè, whose setting is "truly breathtaking", stating: "It's the perfect blend of unspoiled natural beauty and a beach experience unlike any other."

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site 30 years ago, Cala Goloritzè can only be accessed by purchasing €7 tickets which are distributed to a maximum of 250 people per day.

Access is also limited to visitors who make a two-hour trek over rocky terrain or swim in from boats moored at least 200 metres away from the shoreline.

There was more good news for Sardinia with the inclusion of La Pelosa beach, in the island's northwest Stintino coast, which came 50th place in the same global ranking.

Judges described it as "widely regarded as one of the most beautiful beaches in Europe", adding that it is known for its "stunning, shallow turquoise waters" and is "often compared to tropical beaches despite being in the Mediterranean".

After Cala Goloritzè, the top five in the rankings are Entalula Beach in the Philippines, in second place, followed by Bang Bao Beach in Thailand, Fteri Beach in Greece, and PK 9 Beach in French Polynesia.

