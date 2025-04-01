Rome City Institute: Where Education Meets Opportunity in the Heart of Italy

About Rome City Institute

Campus Location

Academic Excellence with U.S. Accreditation

Rome City Institute is an international school located in the heart of Rome, offering students a unique opportunity to grow both academically and professionally. By blending Italy’s cultural richness with a modern, global perspective, the Institute provides an environment where tradition and innovation coexist. The school emphasizes a balanced lifestyle, encouraging students to engage in sports as part of their academic journey—developing skills like teamwork, leadership, and time management. The Institute is based in the historic, a 1920s landmark situated along the Tiber River, just steps from Piazza del Popolo. Once the residence of aviation pioneer Giovanni Battista Caproni, Villa Caproni now serves as the academic and administrative hub of Rome City Institute, housing student services, academic departments, and staff offices.In partnership with, Rome City Institute offers students the opportunity to earn anwhile studying in Italy. This strategic collaboration enhances the value of their credentials and opens pathways to global career opportunities.

Academic Programs

Rome City Institute offers a range of flexible programs designed to support both academic achievement and athletic ambition:

Athletic Department

Students benefit from personalized support through dedicated tutors and academic coaches, ensuring tailored guidance throughout their studies.Athletics are a central part of the student experience at Rome City Institute. The Institute offers training in:Student-athletes train year-round usinglocated throughout central Rome. The Institute provides exposure to Italy’s professional sports system, allowing athletes to grow both on and off the field.

What Makes Rome City Institute Unique

Rome City Institute combines American-accredited education with elite-level sports training in one of the world’s most historic cities. With a focus on student well-being, academic flexibility, and career development, the Institute offers a well-rounded, international experience. The close-knit community, central location, and high-performance environment make it an ideal setting for both academic and personal success.

