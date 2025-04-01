15.9 C
Foreign universities

Rome City Institute: A Global Education Experience

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome City Institute: Where Education Meets Opportunity in the Heart of Italy

About Rome City Institute

Rome City Institute is an international school located in the heart of Rome, offering students a unique opportunity to grow both academically and professionally. By blending Italy’s cultural richness with a modern, global perspective, the Institute provides an environment where tradition and innovation coexist. The school emphasizes a balanced lifestyle, encouraging students to engage in sports as part of their academic journey—developing skills like teamwork, leadership, and time management.

Campus Location

The Institute is based in the historic Villa Caproni, a 1920s landmark situated along the Tiber River, just steps from Piazza del Popolo. Once the residence of aviation pioneer Giovanni Battista Caproni, Villa Caproni now serves as the academic and administrative hub of Rome City Institute, housing student services, academic departments, and staff offices.

Academic Excellence with U.S. Accreditation

In partnership with Jacksonville University, Rome City Institute offers students the opportunity to earn an American-accredited degree while studying in Italy. This strategic collaboration enhances the value of their credentials and opens pathways to global career opportunities.

Academic Programs
Rome City Institute offers a range of flexible programs designed to support both academic achievement and athletic ambition:

  • Bachelor’s Degrees in International Business, Sports Management, and other disciplines
  • Prep Academy for student-athletes combining education with competitive sports
  • Gap Year Program blending college coursework with elite athletic training
  • Graduate Degrees, including an MBA and a Master in Sport Management
Students benefit from personalized support through dedicated tutors and academic coaches, ensuring tailored guidance throughout their studies.

Athletic Department


Athletics are a central part of the student experience at Rome City Institute. The Institute offers training in:
  • Soccer
  • Basketball
  • Volleyball
  • Tennis
  • Lacrosse
  • Swimming
  • Track & Field
  • American Football
  • Water Polo
  • Rowing
Student-athletes train year-round using state-of-the-art facilities located throughout central Rome. The Institute provides exposure to Italy’s professional sports system, allowing athletes to grow both on and off the field.

What Makes Rome City Institute Unique
Rome City Institute combines American-accredited education with elite-level sports training in one of the world’s most historic cities. With a focus on student well-being, academic flexibility, and career development, the Institute offers a well-rounded, international experience. The close-knit community, central location, and high-performance environment make it an ideal setting for both academic and personal success.

Contact Information
info@romecityinstitute.com
+1 816 616 2298
Prep Academy Campus: Via Baccarica 5, 00123, Rome (RM)
Main Campus: Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia 15, 00196, Rome (RM)

General Info

Address Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia, 15, 00196 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

