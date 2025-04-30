Italian Open in Rome to see Sinner return

World's top tennis stars to compete in Rome.

The 2025 Internazionali BNL d'Italia tennis tournament, also known as the Italian Open or the Rome Masters, will be held at the Foro Italico from 6-18 May.

The prestigious sporting event, now in its 82nd edition, is the last major ATP Tour tournament before the French Open, combining men and women's tournaments with more than 300 matches.

A big draw this year will be World Number 1 Jannik Sinner, the highest-ranked Italian tennis player in history, who returns to the game following a three-month suspension by anti-doping authorities.

Serbian champion Novak Djokovic, who has won the Italian Open six times and competed every year since 2006, has made the surprise decision to pull out of the event after a recent losing streak.

Other players to watch out for in the men's competition include Alexander Zverev, who defeated Nicolás Jarry last year to clinch his second Italian Open title, along with Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

Top names in the women's competition include defending Italian Open champion Iga Świątek (who also won in Rome in 2021 and 2022), the 2023 title-holder Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Jasmine Paolini.

We’re so in love with our new SuperTennis Arena #IBI25 pic.twitter.com/hfCmPLSGLF— Internazionali BNL d'Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) April 30, 2025

The red clay courts of the Foro Italico host singles and doubles matches as well as practice sessions, amid a major expansion of facilities in 2025.

Spectators can enjoy a "one-of-a-kind atmosphere within a site that is larger, more beautiful, more functional, and full of charm", organisers say, adding: "This year, for the first time ever, tennis will enter the Stadio dei Marmi."

A red clay court has also been installed temporarily in Rome's central Piazza del Popolo which will host the men's and women's pre-qualification matches.

The Italian Open was hosted in Milan from its inception in 1930 before being moved to its present venue in Rome in 1934, and becoming an open event in 1969.

For ticket information and programme details see Internazionali BNL d'Italia website.

Photo Internazionali BNL d'Italia