Rome Marathon to celebrate 30 years in 2025

Rome Marathon to be held on 16 March 2025.

The 30th edition of the Maratona di Roma, hailed by many as "the most beautiful marathon in the world", is set to attract a record number of runners on Sunday 16 March.

The 42-km Acea Run Rome the Marathon will begin and end at the Circus Maximus, taking in dozens of landmarks on the way such as the Roman Forum, Castel S. Angelo and the Spanish Steps.

Organisers are expecting to fill the 30,000 capacity number of runners in this year's race, according to Corriere della Sera, which reports that this target has almost been reached already.

Parallel to the main event will be the non-competitive “Stracittadina” 5-km fun run and the charity Run4Rome relay race.

The 2024 Rome marathon was won by two Kenyans - Asbel Rutto e Ivyne Lagat - with respective times of 2:06:02 and 2:24:36.

More than 19,000 people took part in last year's main race, with a total of more than 40,000 participants including the other two non-competitive races.

There was also a new record number of foreign participants last year - well over 10,000 - from 110 countries around the world.

The time limit to finish the marathon is six and a half hours, with refreshments and sponges provided along the route.

The marathon results in road closures and traffic restrictions across Rome, details of which will be published nearer the time.

For full information, including registration, see Run Rome the Marathon website.

Photo credit: bestino / Shutterstock.com.