20.9 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 28 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Loyola
Loyola
Loyola
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Marymount Talks: On Being Māori: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
What's on Colleges and universities

Marymount Talks: On Being Māori: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Lady Tureiti Moxon

On Being Māori: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

15 May 2025 at 15:30

Lady Tureiti Moxon discusses the history and culture of the Māori people, the realities and challenges of Māori life today and Māori hopes and aspirations for the future. Followed by a Q&A.

Lady Tureiti Moxon is the very definition of a transformational servant leader. As a barrister and solicitor and now as Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health, a large primary healthcare provider in New Zealand, Lady Moxon is an inspirational visionary in the fields of Māori health, education, social justice, legal rights and land issues both nationally and internationally. Lady Moxon has tirelessly and fearlessly devoted her entire career to challenging historical inequities, racism and the systemic bias suffered by the Māori people. Under her leadership, Te Kōhao Health has become a thriving multimillion dollar health care provider with clinics and satellite agencies throughout New Zealand. Its purpose is to reduce the gap between Māori and non-Māori health outcomes. Lady Moxon is also the Chair of the National Urban Māori Authority and a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors. Lady Moxon’s foresight, belief, courage, tenacity, integrity and strategic connections from a lifetime of service continue to transform generations. In 2024 the prestigious University of Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand conferred upon Lady Tureiti Moxon an Honorary Doctorate, the University’s highest degree.

Sign up here: RSVP

General Info

Address Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Marymount Talks: On Being Māori: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

Via di Villa Lauchli, 180, 00191 Roma RM, Italia

RCI 724 x 450
Marymount evento
Marymount evento
Marymount evento
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Loyola

More like this
Related

Colleges and universities

Rome Launches 'Roma Hub Education'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

The American University of Rome Hosts 'Gender Dialogues in Italy'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Rome's John Cabot University Lecture: The First 100 Days of Trump's Presidency

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Temple University Rome’s Pre-College Workshops: Learn in the Heart of Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Open Day at Temple University Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Ambrit International School Open Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Open Morning at St George's City Centre Junior School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Black History Month at Temple University Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -