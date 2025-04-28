Marymount Talks: On Being Māori: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

Lady Tureiti Moxon

On Being Māori: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

15 May 2025 at 15:30

Lady Tureiti Moxon discusses the history and culture of the Māori people, the realities and challenges of Māori life today and Māori hopes and aspirations for the future. Followed by a Q&A.

Lady Tureiti Moxon is the very definition of a transformational servant leader. As a barrister and solicitor and now as Managing Director of Te Kōhao Health, a large primary healthcare provider in New Zealand, Lady Moxon is an inspirational visionary in the fields of Māori health, education, social justice, legal rights and land issues both nationally and internationally. Lady Moxon has tirelessly and fearlessly devoted her entire career to challenging historical inequities, racism and the systemic bias suffered by the Māori people. Under her leadership, Te Kōhao Health has become a thriving multimillion dollar health care provider with clinics and satellite agencies throughout New Zealand. Its purpose is to reduce the gap between Māori and non-Māori health outcomes. Lady Moxon is also the Chair of the National Urban Māori Authority and a Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors. Lady Moxon’s foresight, belief, courage, tenacity, integrity and strategic connections from a lifetime of service continue to transform generations. In 2024 the prestigious University of Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand conferred upon Lady Tureiti Moxon an Honorary Doctorate, the University’s highest degree.

Sign up here: RSVP