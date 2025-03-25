16.7 C
Italy's news in English
Colleges and universities

The American University of Rome Hosts 'Gender Dialogues in Italy'

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The American University of Rome Hosts “Gender Dialogues in Italy” – A One-Day Conference on Gender, Identity, and Social Change - Friday 28 March 2025

 

The American University of Rome (AUR) welcomes registrations to join "Gender Dialogues in Italy," a one-day interdisciplinary conference taking place on Friday, March 28 at AUR’s Monteverde campus. This free and public event will bring together academics, activists, artists, and students for an open, critical, and inclusive exploration of gender in contemporary society.

 

With a program of panel discussions, performances, and interactive sessions, the conference aims to spark meaningful dialogue across a range of themes including gender justice, migration, education, and the evolving role of gender in both Italian and global contexts. 

 

“Gender Dialogues in Italy is not just a conference, it’s a space for challenging assumptions, elevating diverse voices, and fostering social change through dialogue and collaboration,” said the event organizer, Professor Cathy Ramsey-Portolano.

 

The event is open to all and will be conducted in English. Attendees can expect a vibrant, intellectually stimulating atmosphere that reflects AUR’s commitment to global citizenship and critical engagement with contemporary issues.

 

Admission is free, but registration is required.  

For more information and to register, visit https://aur.edu/events/gender-dialogues-italy-one-day-conference-rome#form

 

General Info

Address American University of Rome, Via Pietro Roselli, Roma, RM, Italia

View on Map

The American University of Rome Hosts 'Gender Dialogues in Italy'

American University of Rome, Via Pietro Roselli, Roma, RM, Italia

