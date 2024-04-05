Rome's Peter Pan Judo Cup in aid of children's cancer charity

Peter Pan raises awareness of childhood cancer.

Rome's Peter Pan charitable association, which supports families with children and teenagers suffering from cancer or leukemia, holds a Judo tournament on Sunday 7 April from 08.30.

The 21st edition of the Peter Pan Trofeo di Judo, which is supported by the city of Rome and the Lazio region, will be held at the PalaLUISS - granted free of charge by the LUISS Guido Carli University.

The charity sporting event will see children aged between 5 and 11, from 10 judo clubs all over Italy, compete against each other as well as learn judo techniques from judokas over 65.

Organisers say the event is dedicated in particular to all the sick children who, together with their families, are hosted by the Peter Pan Association which offers them free hospitality and assistance during their stay in Rome for treatment in Roman hospitals.

All funds raised by the 10 participating judo schools will be donated to Peter Pan.

For full details of the event, taking place at PalaLUISS on Via Martino Longhi 2, see Peter Pan website.