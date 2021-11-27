Peter Pan: Rome Christmas market to raise funds for children with cancer

Peter Pan Christmas market in Rome.

Rome's Peter Pan charitable association, which provides support for families with children and teenagers suffering from cancer or leukemia, is holding a Christmas market on Sunday 28 November.

The "Bottega delle Mani Felici" market, run by a group of Peter Pan volunteers, will be held from 11.00 to 18.00 at the Casa Internazionale delle Donne on Via S. Francesco di Sales 1/A in the Trastevere area.

Proceeds will help the Peter Pan volunteers host more families, providing free services and support during a very difficult time, at their base in Trastevere.

For full details see the Peter Pan website.