Peter Pan: Rome Christmas market to raise funds for children with cancer

Peter Pan Christmas market in Rome.

Rome's Peter Pan charitable association, which provides support for families with children and teenagers suffering from cancer or leukemia, is holding a Christmas market on Sunday 28 November.

The "Bottega delle Mani Felici" market, run by a group of Peter Pan volunteers, will be held from 11.00 to 18.00 at the Casa Internazionale delle Donne on Via S. Francesco di Sales 1/A in the Trastevere area.

 

Proceeds will help the Peter Pan volunteers host more families, providing free services and support during a very difficult time, at their base in Trastevere.

For full details see the Peter Pan website.

View on Map

Peter Pan: Rome Christmas market to raise funds for children with cancer
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76059
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome running challenge in aid of South Sudan orphans
Charity

Rome running challenge in aid of South Sudan orphans

Peter Pan Christmas appeal in Rome
Charity

Peter Pan Christmas appeal in Rome

World Food Day charity concert in Rome
Charity

World Food Day charity concert in Rome

Pakistani fundraiser dinner at Rome refugee centre
Charity

Pakistani fundraiser dinner at Rome refugee centre

Latin American dinner at Rome refugee centre
Charity

Latin American dinner at Rome refugee centre

Senegal fundraiser dinner at Rome refugee centre
Charity

Senegal fundraiser dinner at Rome refugee centre

Egyptian fundraising dinner at Rome refugee centre
Charity

Egyptian fundraising dinner at Rome refugee centre

Christmas market in aid of Rome refugee centre
Charity

Christmas market in aid of Rome refugee centre

Peter Pan Christmas charity market in Rome
Charity

Peter Pan Christmas charity market in Rome

Pakistan Fundraising Dinner at JNRC in Rome
Charity

Pakistan Fundraising Dinner at JNRC in Rome

Peter Pan charity marathon in Rome
Charity

Peter Pan charity marathon in Rome

Afro-Italian fusion dinner fundraiser for Rome's Joel Nafuma Refugee Center
Charity

Afro-Italian fusion dinner fundraiser for Rome's Joel Nafuma Refugee Center

Emergency blood drive in Rome
Charity

Emergency blood drive in Rome

Kenyan fundraising dinner at Rome's JNRC
Charity

Kenyan fundraising dinner at Rome's JNRC

West African fundraising dinner at JNRC
Charity

West African fundraising dinner at JNRC