15 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 03 May 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome refugee centre holds fundraiser dinner with Palestinian and Syrian food
What's on Charity

Rome refugee centre holds fundraiser dinner with Palestinian and Syrian food

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Palestinian and Syrian cuisine at Joel Nafuma Refugee Center.

Rome's Joel Nafuma Refugee Center at the American Episcopal Church of Rome, St Paul’s Within the Walls, will hold a fundraising dinner on Friday 24 May.

The meal of Palestinian and Syrian cuisine provided by Hummustown takes place at 19.30 and the event is open to all.

The donations in aid of the refugee centre are €30 for adults, €20 students and children. Guests can register and pay for the fundraising event via Eventbrite.

General Info

Address Via Napoli, 58, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome refugee centre holds fundraiser dinner with Palestinian and Syrian food

Via Napoli, 58, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Charity

Rome's Peter Pan Judo Cup in aid of children's cancer charity

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Charity

Peter Pan: Rome Christmas market to raise funds for children with cancer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Charity

Rome running challenge in aid of South Sudan orphans

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Charity

Peter Pan Christmas appeal in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Charity

World Food Day charity concert in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Charity

Pakistani fundraiser dinner at Rome refugee centre

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Charity

Latin American dinner at Rome refugee centre

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Charity

Senegal fundraiser dinner at Rome refugee centre

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -