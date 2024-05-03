Rome refugee centre holds fundraiser dinner with Palestinian and Syrian food

Palestinian and Syrian cuisine at Joel Nafuma Refugee Center.

Rome's Joel Nafuma Refugee Center at the American Episcopal Church of Rome, St Paul’s Within the Walls, will hold a fundraising dinner on Friday 24 May.

The meal of Palestinian and Syrian cuisine provided by Hummustown takes place at 19.30 and the event is open to all.

The donations in aid of the refugee centre are €30 for adults, €20 students and children. Guests can register and pay for the fundraising event via Eventbrite.