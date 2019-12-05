Peter Pan Christmas appeal in Rome

Peter Pan Christmas fundraising campaign in Rome.

Rome's Peter Pan Onlus association, which provides support for families with children and teenagers suffering from cancer or leukemia, is organising a fund-raising appeal in the run-up to Christmas.

People can support the charitable association via its Campagna di Natale, a campaign offering the chance to purchase a range of Christmas gifts, from decorations and stationery to art supplies, mugs and gadgets.

Proceeds will help the Peter Pan volunteers host more families, providing free services and support during a very difficult time, at their base on Via S. Francesco di Sales in the Trastevere district of Rome.

For details see Peter Pan website while for information on gifts and orders tel. 06684012451 or email raccoltafondi@peterpanonlus.it.

Peter Pan Christmas appeal in Rome

Associazione Peter Pan, Via di San Francesco di Sales, Roma, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

