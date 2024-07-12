Arrowsticino: Real Abruzzese Cuisine in Trastevere

Do you know what arroticini are? Here is where you can try them out in the centre of Rome.

In the heart of Trastevere, Rome, ARROWSTICINO has opened as the first take-away dedicated to the popular dishes of the Abruzzo region. Central to its offerings are the traditional arrosticini, meticulously cooked over charcoal for an authentic taste.

ARROWSTICINO's menu features a variety of Abruzzese specialties, including olive all’ascolana, a culinary staple of the “Marcuzzo” area where Marche and Abruzzo meet, grilled black pork sausages, fried cheese, and the renowned arrosticini. Customers can choose from classic mutton, liver specials, and chicken skewers, catering to a range of preferences. These dishes, served on sticks, are ideal for enjoying while walking through the historic streets or seated in one of Rome’s scenic spots.

Ernesto Di Giovanni, co-founder of ARROWSTICINO, explains the concept: “We decided to open the first take-away in the heart of the Capital, featuring a custom-made charcoal grill crafted by an Abruzzese artisan. This specialized barbecue, narrow and long, is designed exclusively for cooking arrosticini, ensuring they are perfectly cooked and flavorful.”

The establishment's design and branding have been carefully developed to facilitate franchising, with the potential for replication in other cities and abroad. “Our aim is to showcase the Abruzzo region and our passion for arrosticini in a contemporary way, blending tradition with innovation,” Di Giovanni adds.

Named ARROWSTICINO as a nod to a well-known sketch by comedian Maccio Capatonda, the venue is located at Vicolo del Cinque n. 30/b, near Piazza Trilussa. ARROWSTICINO is more than just street food; it is an artisanal endeavor dedicated to delivering the authentic flavors of Abruzzo to Rome.

This project represents a “Made in Abruzzo” initiative, aiming to introduce the region's traditional and expertly prepared flavors to the Capital, encapsulating the essence of Abruzzese culinary heritage in a modern and accessible format.