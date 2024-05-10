Larry’s Cooking Session & Home Restaurant

Come and experience a tasty and delightful Home Restaurant in Rome !

Join me at Trionfale market, a bustling neighborhood market in Prati, a real mecca for foodies, located 300 meters from the Vatican Museum and San Peter. As we weave between stalls, selling farm-fresh eggs, colorful produce, and all kinds of seasonal produce, I'll talk about local food systems and foodways, point out local ingredients, and introduce you to my favorite vendors (you'll also get to taste a few things along the way!).

We'll then come back to my cozy and characterful apartment (right in front of the market!), and we'll start the cooking session : we'll make homemade pasta (tagliatelle, maltagliati) and amatriciana or carbonara sauce all together while enjoying a glass of wine and we’ll taste it. We’ll then cook and taste tiramisù all together.

Included in the experience is the guided market tour (with some samples!), cooking session, lunch built around food we have prepared together, wine for the table and coffee.

Info :

Tel +39 366 6220291

Mail aleandlarry@gmail.com

Instagram/Faceook : Larry’s Fresh Pasta Home Restaurant Rome