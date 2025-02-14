John Cabot University launches a new BA in Art and Design starting Fall 2025

Are you passionate about art and design? What better place to explore artistic practice than in the heart of Rome at John Cabot University?

Launching in Fall 2025, JCU’s new BA in Art and Design offers a unique opportunity to combine studio practice with a liberal arts education. With world-class faculty, state-of-the-art facilities for drawing, painting, graphic design, photography, and new media, and a flexible curriculum, this program is perfect for students looking to build a career in advertising, education, cultural institutions, and beyond.

Don’t miss the chance to study in an open-air classroom, with Rome as your living canvas!

Learn More – https://rome.johncabot.edu/wir-art-design