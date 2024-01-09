American Overseas School of Rome: A New Chapter in International Education



In the heart of Rome, a city steeped in history and culture, the American Overseas School of Rome (AOSR) is embarking on an exhilarating new chapter. As a beacon of academic excellence since 1947, AOSR has long been the preferred choice for families seeking an outstanding American and international school education in Italy. This prestigious institution is not only a cornerstone of learning but also a vibrant, multicultural community, welcoming students from over 50 countries.



A Visionary Expansion for a Global Community





AOSR's commitment to providing top-tier education is evident in its ambitious expansion and renovation plans. The campus is undergoing a transformative journey with the addition of state-of-the-art facilities. These include the recently completed Early Childhood Sensory Playground and the Performance Center, along with the eagerly anticipated Middle School Commons. These new developments are more than just buildings; they are spaces where young minds will be inspired, challenged, and nurtured.



The school's dedication to creating a dynamic learning environment extends beyond these new constructions. Significant enhancements to outdoor spaces, sports facilities, the theater, and the cafeteria are underway, turning them into hubs of student creativity and community interaction. The planned renovation of the Historic Villa and the construction of a Welcome Center are set to further enrich the AOSR campus experience.



A Holistic Approach to Education



At AOSR, education transcends traditional academic boundaries. The school prides itself on offering a holistic education that encompasses sports, arts, and technology. This well-rounded approach is designed to prepare students for the complexities of a rapidly changing world. AOSR's curriculum is a unique blend of American educational principles and a global perspective, making it a standout choice among international schools in Europe.



Embracing Diversity and Global Citizenship



The diverse student body at AOSR, with learners from over 50 countries, creates a microcosm of global diversity. This multicultural environment is further enriched by a faculty predominantly composed of native English speakers, many of whom bring extensive international experience. This diversity is not just celebrated; it is an integral part of the learning experience, fostering global awareness and understanding among students.



AOSR’s evolution is a testament to its commitment to meeting the needs of its international community, focusing not just on academic success but on developing well-rounded, globally conscious individuals.

Join the AOSR Family





For families relocating to Rome or those in search of a premier international school in Italy, AOSR represents an exceptional educational choice. The school's fusion of American educational standards with a global outlook offers a culturally diverse and enriching learning environment.



For more information on AOSR, its programs, and how it stands as a leading American school in Italy, visit www.aosr.org/admissions or reach out to our dedicated Admissions Team. Join us in this exciting new chapter of international education at AOSR, where history, culture, and a forward-thinking educational philosophy converge to create an unparalleled learning experience.