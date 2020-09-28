Experienced English Teachers Needed
Seeking results-driven teachers passionate about teaching. An ideal candidate will be a native English speaker with a university degree, certification (ex. TEFL/CELTA), relevant teaching experience and an EU work permit. Part/full time positions available to teach in-person and online classes to businesses, adults and children. Send CV to info@alphabetschool.it.
General Info
Address Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00192 Roma RM, Italy
Email address info@alphabetschool.it
Viale delle Milizie, 38, 00192 Roma RM, Italy
