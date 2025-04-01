St Georgeʼs School is seeking Admissions Assistant

Admissions Assistant

St Georgeʼs British International School is seeking a personable, efficient and highly motivated Admissions Assistant to support the Admissions Office in processing enquiries and applications to St George’s British International School.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receiving and responding to enquiries from prospective parents seeking admission to St George’s via telephone, email and in person

Assisting in the coordination of entrance assessments for prospective pupils e.g. CAT4, English Language Assessment

Welcoming and assisting prospective visitors to the school and conducting tours of the school facilities

Assisting with the upkeep of the admissions portal, Open Apply, including communicating decisions on applications to families

Liaising with the Admissions Officer, Head of Admissions, Heads of School and Principal to schedule meetings with prospective pupils as required

Supporting the planning, preparation and execution of key admissions events e.g. New Pupils Day, Open Mornings

Maintaining a stock supply of admissions collateral e.g. prospectuses, option booklets

Contributing to the production and distribution of documentation for new families e.g. Welcome Pack and admissions forms

Tracking the payment of registration fees

Liaising with the Infirmary to provide accurate medical information for new pupils

Contributing the upkeep, look and feel of the school e.g. notice boards, wall displays and reporting any issues to the Facilities team

Personal Skills

The successful candidate will be:

An ambassador of St George’s at all times

A role model in relation to the school’s core values of Internationalism, Inclusivity and Excellence

Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK best practice

Reliable and respectful in their dealings with all members of the school community

Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

Proactive in all aspects of school life

Able to work both independently and collaboratively

independently and collaboratively Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Reliable and respectful

Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the school’s induction and professional review processes

Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St George’s

A talented communicator

A confident and competent user of IT in the classroom and for administrative purposes.

Formal Qualifications / Experience

A university degree or other equivalent professional qualification

An excellent standard of spoken and written English

A generous and sociable outlook

How to Apply

Reference Number 250302

Application Deadline Tuesday 22 April 2025, 9.00am CEST

Start Date At the earliest

Availability (full-time/part-time) Full-time

Contract Permanent (starting with one-year contract)

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete an online application form via www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Supporting Statement

The Supporting Statement is an instrumental part of our shortlisting process and should address and detail: the reason you are applying for the role, why you feel that you are a suitable candidate for the role to which you are applying, your skills and experience, and an explanation of any gaps in employment during your career.

Additional Application Guidance

The Education and Qualifications section of the application form must be completed in full (including grades obtained). References provided should always include your current employer. If you are currently working in education, please note that your first referee must be the Headteacher/Principal of the school that you are currently employed with.

School Policies

Applicants to St George’s should be familiar with the school’s Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy available at www.stgeorge.school.it/policies. A copy of the Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Policy will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

A safeguarding check

Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent Principal, Head of School or line manager)

Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

Social media screening

Non-EU applicants will be required to produce their university transcript with courses taken and final grade of their first Degree.

Remuneration

Package details will be available to shortlisted candidates upon request.

Equal Opportunities

St George's is an equal opportunities employer and is fully committed to a policy of treating all its employees and job applicants equally. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of age, race, religion, disability, marital status, gender, re-assigned gender, sexual orientation, pregnancy or other basis.