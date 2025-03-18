World Cup in Los Angeles! Santa Monica Rental!

Rent my 3-bedroom Santa Monica apartment for the 2026 World Cup games in Los Angeles. We are walking distance from all the best that Santa Monica has to offer (shops, cafes, restaurants, grocery stores). Our children attended St George’s in Rome so we have many friends in Rome. Maybe even a home swap if it fit? Please email me for details.
