15 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 18 March 2025
Italy's news in English
  3. World Cup in Los Angeles! Santa Monica Rental!
Classifieds Holiday Accommodation

World Cup in Los Angeles! Santa Monica Rental!

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rent my 3-bedroom Santa Monica apartment for the 2026 World Cup games in Los Angeles. We are walking distance from all the best that Santa Monica has to offer (shops, cafes, restaurants, grocery stores). Our children attended St George’s in Rome so we have many friends in Rome. Maybe even a home swap if it fit? Please email me for details.

