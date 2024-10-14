Attic in the renown medioeval town of Castellabate (SA)

Attic in e medioeval town (Castellabate) above the Cilento coast. Ideal for those who love to sight-see and take walks in the Campania region and the Appenine mountains, or along the coastline. Best out of season (i.e. avoid second half of July and August), when there is no crowd! Unless you are looking for late nights and confusion, then it is also ideal during the summer season, although it is overlooking the sea (400 mt high), and not next to the coast line.