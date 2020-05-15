Flats for rent in beautiful Borgo in Sabina

Only 70km north of Rome IL BORGO ROCCANTICA offers a heaven of peace and beauty in an elegant and comfortable surrounding. Price from 100€ a night, long stay are welcome.

The Borgo is an elegant and noble palace at the edge of the medieval village of Roccantica. Built into a limestone cliff, it was designed by the architect Francesco Fontana in the seventeenth century. For centuries the Borgo has housed powerful families of Marchesi And Counts. It was also a stopover for pilgrims traveling to Rome and the nearby Franciscan shrines, and served as a fortress in times of tumult.

The Borgo is autonomous, a real private village within the village containing every amenity: the cellars, a brick oven, barns, a millstone, the private chappel, the loggia of the pilgrims, an ancient water clock and even a theater. Its eighteenth century pensile garden has a special refined charm with its century old trees and the never-ending view over the Tiber Valley and Mount Soratte.

The entire complex is marked by history throughout the centuries and is renowned for its interesting architecture, which is proudly preserved. The elegance and luxury of the residence, its apartments and the enchanting nature of the Sabina countryside blend together harmoniously, creating a center of extraordinary beauty. A restaurant has open within the Borgo’s walls in the old Palace kitchens: Le Cucine del Borgo.

The lovely climate of Sabina allows tourists to visit all year round: for a long stay or just for weekends. Few areas throughout Italy offer such agreeable landscapes and peaceful sights. It would be a shame to miss the pleasures it has to offer: the intense green of holly oak woods and the round shaped mountains, the tints of the fields, the vineyards, the olive tree groves embellishing the hills, the hidden villages filled with history…

Those who get here would hardly leave. Who would want to leave when sitting on a terrace in front of a nice meal seasoned with the best olive oil, a lovely glass of wine, while enjoying a stunning sunset on the hills?

The Borgo can host up to 11 guests in 3 independent apartments all of them newly renovated with every modern comfort. The 3 apartments share the same garden and are all located at few steps from each others. The private Garden with Pool and Pool-house is rented together with the property.

Also read:

The Appartemanto del Conte: A jewel from the late XVII century where every room is decorated with original frescoes. It has 2 large living rooms both with fireplace an amazing dining room a gourmet kitchen also with a fireplace and a panoramic patio that you will never forget. The apartment has 2 double bedrooms bathrooms en suite. Both bedrooms have AC. From every window you can admire amazing views over the Tiber plain and the surrounding hills. The Appartamento del Conte can accomodate 2 couples + 1 single: price 200€ per night (minimum stay 3 nights)

The Mola: The old olive-press is now a spacious and comfortable two-rooms/two bathrooms apartment. The modernity of the decor has a pleasant contrast with its old walls and the ravishing master bathroom in the grotto makes the place unique. The Mola can accomodate a couple + 2: price 160€ per night (minimum stay 3 nights)

The Torretta: A charming one bedroom apartment on 3 floors with a ravishing view from every window. The Torretta has a master bedroom with bathroom ensuite, a living room with a fireplace and AC and a gourmet kitchen/dining room. The Torretta can accomodate a couple: price 100€ per night (minimum stay 3 nights)

The Private Garden with the Pool and Pool House: The vast totally private garden above the Residence offers a Haven of peaceful beauty only few minutes walk through the village. From there you can enjoy 360 degrees of unspoiled view over the wooded hills, the Tiber Valley and Roccantica Castle. A cooling dip in the pool at sunset is unforgettable. The pool house has a bathroom with shower and a fridge and we provide all sorts of outside games: bocce, badminton set, balls, croquet set, tamburello. Price 50€ a day and can be rented only with one of the apartments.

Le Cucine del Borgo: The ancient kitchens of the Vicentini Marquesses’ XVII Century stately home now host the Borgo’s restaurant; an unique setting given the charm of the surroundings and the panoramic view offered over the green, unspoilt valley below, still well away from busy tourist routes. The Chef offers a wide ranging menu constantly adapting to the gradual changes of the seasons. Strongly influenced by local culinary tradition, the dishes offered show a creative interpretation of the food of the region. Christian, the manager, will be very happy to reserve the best table and give you a 10% discount as guests of the Borgo. It will be also possible to bring directly the meal to your apartment or to have cooking lessons in the morning. The charming bar below the restaurants offers great cocktails and sometime even cigars. Menu 20/30 €

The medieval village of Roccantica is only 70km north of Rome and conveniently situated at an hour drive from Fiumicino International Airport. A commuting train deserving the airport and all of the main stations of Rome stops near by.

The Staff at the Borgo is available for services like pick up at the airport, extra cleaning hours, catering private dinners, food and drink shopping, tours and even walking hikes among others.

Long stay are welcome and will be offering special discounts.

For further picture please check www.ilborgoroccantica.com