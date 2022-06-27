Seahouse in Capalbio for rent

The house is in Capalbio in Maremma and is the ideal place for those who want to spend a holiday at the seaside with the family, or work in smart working, appreciating local food, art, nature and relaxation , fun or sport with safety.  

Beauty, comfort and relaxation are the elements that characterize the newly renovated house located just below the medieval walls of Capalbio, considered one of the most beautiful villages in Italy. Private parking, a large covered terrace and ample space to relax or let younger children play, the house is the result of a work with attention to detail by a Roman architect.

The house, of 55 square meters, is spread over two levels. On the ground floor there is a steel kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher, a bright living room with a table for dining, a corner with a washing machine, a bathroom with shower and bidet. Also on the ground floor, with private access from the outside, there is the bedroom with a double bed, wardrobe and a small desk with shelves. Upstairs can be accessed in two ways.

With the staircase, located at the entrance to the living room, and externally from the garden where we have placed a table and chairs to admire not only the sea but also the wonderful nature of the Maremma .... Upstairs we have created a comfortable space for working remotely, with a desk and metal shelves that overlooks the living room and is very bright. The upper floor, attic, also hosts another bedroom with two beds, a wardrobe and a chest of drawers.

Among the particularities of the house, there is that of going out independently from every room, onto the garden, guaranteeing freedom and privacy. Of particular value is the large terrace equipped with an external kitchen, in addition to the internal one, where breakfasts, aperitifs but also many outdoor lunches and dinners under a pergola and facing the blue of the sea and the green hills of the Maremma await you. and the colors and scents of the breezy flowers and a pleasant climate given the altitude of the medieval village ... The brand new house has been renovated respecting the best construction techniques to offer pleasant temperatures inside, even in summer. The mosquito nets on the windows of the living room, kitchen and bedroom together with the view on multiple sides offer a pleasant climate during the day and at night.

For more information write me at: ilarianizzo@gmail.com or visit at: https://airbnb.com/h/capalbio-casa-nuova-terrazza-panoramica-spazio-esterno-con-vista-mare

Services: wi-fi; air-conditioning-private parking-washing machine-dishwasher- and much more

General Info

Address 58011 Capalbio GR, Italia
Image Gallery
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 1
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 2
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 3
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 4
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 5
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 6
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 7
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 8
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 9
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 10
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 11
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 12
Seahouse in Capalbio for rent - image 13
