Apartments for rent in Rome

Enchanting Roman Villa with swimming pool

Date:

Date:

Located in private park in Via Cassia, right off the Raccordo Anulare Exit. Very well-connected to the rest of Rome.

 

DESCRIPTION: 135 mt2, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (a large one with tub and another smaller one with shower), walk-in closet, large loft-style living room with fireplace and big arch windows overlooking the Roman countryside connects to large dining area, pantry with washer/dryer & fridge, patio and large garden with olive groves, fruit trees, and swimming pool. 

LOCATION:

In the Rome city limits, but immersed in a beautiful Etruscan landscape that resembles Tuscany. Plenty of shopping, food stores, supermarkets, hospitals, and pharmacies. Close to a variety of parks, easy trampoline for trips in and out of the city. Close to all the international schools of Rome and easy access to Raccordo Anulare to reach WFP and FAO. 

PRIVATE PARK AND GARDEN:

The private park is shared with three families. English-speaking community, children, and cats. House is bordered by protective woods and faces the Parco dell'Insugherata. There is private parking on the compound. Possibility of planting an orchard.

COST: Euro 2200 / month

Monthly garden/park maintenance fee: 250

AVAILABLE: NOW. CONTACT for info and pics: Chiara Barzini: 3401484608 chiarabarzini@gmail.com

