Savelli attic

The space

Cozy and charming loft located only a few steps from Piazza Navona on the top floor of a historic building from the 1400s. The apartment features 1 master bedroom with a queen size bed, a living room with a double sofa bed, a fully equipped kitchenette, and a spacious bathroom with a shower. The apartment is located just a few steps from Piazza Navona in one direction and a few minutes walking distance from the Vatican in the other. The location is prime with everything within walking distance including all major attractions, local cafes, restaurants, gelaterias, boutiques and much more.
It features air conditioning, wifi, heating, tv, hairdryer, iron, iron board, kitchenware, washing machine, dishwasher, high chair and crib (free of charge).
Savelli Attic is the perfect place while staying in Rome.

We’re always available to answer questions, give suggestions and fulfill needs My goal is for our guests to have the best experience while in Rome and make sure they leave with unforgettable memories.

The apartment is located at the third floor without an elevator.
The sofa bed measures 204 x 140 cm

 

To book click here on the Airbnb link

Address Vicolo Savelli, Roma, RM, Italia

Vicolo Savelli, Roma, RM, Italia

