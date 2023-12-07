Merry Christmas To Everyone.

The bells are ringing on Christmas day

And it's our favourite holiday

And our saviour Jesus Christ is

Born today and the

Silver bells that tinkle on

Our Christmas trees every night

And the Colorful lights that twinkle

All through the night and our crazy

Relatives with warm hugs and

Long kisses on Christmas day and

Our hearts and minds are harmonizing today

And we love the Christmas magic every year

So let's make this Christmas one we'll

Never forget and the fresh scented candles with winter smells and

Merry Christmas to all our special loved ones who have sadly passed away and

There in our hearts on Christmas day and

Merry Christmas to you all around the world

And I send you all my love and

May you all have a beautiful and peaceful Christmas Day.