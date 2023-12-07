Merry Christmas To Everyone.
The bells are ringing on Christmas day
And it's our favourite holiday
And our saviour Jesus Christ is
Born today and the
Silver bells that tinkle on
Our Christmas trees every night
And the Colorful lights that twinkle
All through the night and our crazy
Relatives with warm hugs and
Long kisses on Christmas day and
Our hearts and minds are harmonizing today
And we love the Christmas magic every year
So let's make this Christmas one we'll
Never forget and the fresh scented candles with winter smells and
Merry Christmas to all our special loved ones who have sadly passed away and
There in our hearts on Christmas day and
Merry Christmas to you all around the world
And I send you all my love and
May you all have a beautiful and peaceful Christmas Day.