7.7 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 07 December 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Merry Christmas To Everyone
Classifieds Poetry

Merry Christmas To Everyone

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Merry Christmas To Everyone. 

 

The bells are ringing on Christmas day

And it's our favourite holiday

And our saviour Jesus Christ is

Born today and the

Silver bells that tinkle on

Our Christmas trees every night

And the Colorful lights that twinkle

All through the night and our crazy

Relatives with warm hugs and

Long kisses on Christmas day and

Our hearts and minds are harmonizing today

And we love the Christmas magic every year

So let's make this Christmas one we'll 

Never forget and the fresh scented candles with winter smells and

Merry Christmas to all our special loved ones who have sadly passed away and 

There in our hearts on Christmas day and

Merry Christmas to you all around the world

And I send you all my love and

May you all have a beautiful and peaceful Christmas Day.

 

David P Carroll.

Ambrit 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Poetry

Holidays at school

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Gaza 202

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Ottobrata romana

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Seasickness

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Summer whithout you

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Summer boredom

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Titanic

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Poetry

Repubblica

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -