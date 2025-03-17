Happy Saint Patrick's Day.

On Saint Patrick's day

The sun shines so bright and

The Emerald fields gleam in

The warm daylight

And family and friends

Will gather round in a joyful parade

Waving Irish flags on Saint Patrick's day

And stories are been told and

Happiness and memories are made

So raise your glasses

And we'll toast our hero

Saint Patrick and to the

Spirit of Ireland we truly love the most

And from Rome to

Venice today and

A bond that connects us

A treasure so kind

And Saint Patrick we love you

And the parades around the world and

Together we celebrate Saint

Pateicks day full of happiness

And pure delight and the sound

Of classical Irish music will fill the air

And the little children are

Singing from

Lake Como to Milan

And may peace and love flourish

On Saint Patrick's day and bring

Everyone joy today and

In vibrant hues a festive scene

Irish blessings warm and true

And on Saint Patrick's Day

The memories we cherish

And so may the love and luck

Of the Irish be with you

All around the world

On this very special and

Loving peaceful day

So God bless you all

And may you all have

A magical and happy

Peaceful Saint Patrick's Day.