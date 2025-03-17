9.7 C
Classifieds Poetry

Happy Saint Patrick's Day

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Happy Saint Patrick's Day. 

 

On Saint Patrick's day

The sun shines so bright and

The Emerald fields gleam in

The warm daylight

 

And family and friends

Will gather round in a joyful parade

Waving Irish flags on Saint Patrick's day

And stories are been told and 

Happiness and memories are made

 

So raise your glasses

And we'll toast our hero

Saint Patrick and to the

Spirit of Ireland we truly love the most

 

And from Rome to

Venice today and

A bond that connects us

A treasure so kind

And Saint Patrick we love you

 

And the parades around the world and

Together we celebrate Saint

Pateicks day full of happiness

And pure delight and the sound

Of classical Irish music will fill the air

And the little children are 

 

Singing from

Lake Como to Milan 

 

And may peace and love flourish

On Saint Patrick's day and bring

Everyone joy today and

 

In vibrant hues a festive scene

Irish blessings warm and true

 

And on Saint Patrick's Day

The memories we cherish 

And so may the love and luck

Of the Irish be with you

All around the world

On this very special and

Loving peaceful day

So God bless you all

And may you all have

A magical and happy

Peaceful Saint Patrick's Day.

 

David P Carroll.

