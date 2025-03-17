Happy Saint Patrick's Day.
On Saint Patrick's day
The sun shines so bright and
The Emerald fields gleam in
The warm daylight
And family and friends
Will gather round in a joyful parade
Waving Irish flags on Saint Patrick's day
And stories are been told and
Happiness and memories are made
So raise your glasses
And we'll toast our hero
Saint Patrick and to the
Spirit of Ireland we truly love the most
And from Rome to
Venice today and
A bond that connects us
A treasure so kind
And Saint Patrick we love you
And the parades around the world and
Together we celebrate Saint
Pateicks day full of happiness
And pure delight and the sound
Of classical Irish music will fill the air
And the little children are
Singing from
Lake Como to Milan
And may peace and love flourish
On Saint Patrick's day and bring
Everyone joy today and
In vibrant hues a festive scene
Irish blessings warm and true
And on Saint Patrick's Day
The memories we cherish
And so may the love and luck
Of the Irish be with you
All around the world
On this very special and
Loving peaceful day
So God bless you all
And may you all have
A magical and happy
Peaceful Saint Patrick's Day.