Beautiful house located in a quiet and safe neighborhood, just around the corner from the National Archeological Museum of Palestrina. Facing South, this home offers breathtaking views of the area. Two bedrooms, small balcony and bathroom upstairs. Living-room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen any balcony downstairs. Exposed beams, high ceilings and panoramic views of stunning sunsets. Independent utilities. All paperwork in order. Walking paths immersed in nature and safe places for cycling nearby. The center of town is a only quick walk away.
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina
Via degli Scacciati, 30, 00036 Palestrina RM, Italia
