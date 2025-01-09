13.5 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 10 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina
Classifieds Accommodation vacant out of Rome

Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Beautiful house located in a quiet and safe neighborhood, just around the corner from the National Archeological Museum of Palestrina. Facing South, this home offers breathtaking views of the area. Two bedrooms, small balcony and bathroom upstairs. Living-room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen any balcony downstairs. Exposed beams, high ceilings and panoramic views of stunning sunsets. Independent utilities. All paperwork in order. Walking paths immersed in nature and safe places for cycling nearby. The center of town is a only quick walk away.

General Info

Price info 130,000 € asking price
Address Via degli Scacciati, 30, 00036 Palestrina RM, Italia
Email address jennifer.vieley@gmail.com
Image Gallery
1 of 9
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 1
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 1
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 2
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 2
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 3
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 3
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 4
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 4
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 5
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 5
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 6
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 6
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 7
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 7
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 8
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 8
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 9
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 9
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 1
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 2
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 3
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 4
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 5
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 6
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 7
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 8
Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina - image 9

View on Map

Two-bedroom home for sale in historic Palestrina

Via degli Scacciati, 30, 00036 Palestrina RM, Italia

Temple TREY Nov to Jan 724x450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Apartments for rent in Rome Accommodation vacant out of Rome

OSTIA LIDO - Bright 2 bedroom apartment at the beach!

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of Rome

CASALE NELLA CAMPAGNA UMBRA

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of Rome

Apartment Rieti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of Rome Holiday Accommodation

Holiday house in Umbria - La Torre Olivara

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Apartments for rent in Rome Accommodation vacant out of Rome Property for sale out of town

Venice timesharing property

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of Rome

Early Years Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Accommodation vacant out of Rome

Winter Fiction Workshop

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Personal Accommodation vacant out of Rome

Lake Turano Holiday Home

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -