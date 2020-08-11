Beautiful apartment near the beach

400mt from the beach in Ostia - APARTMENT FOR SALE

2 full size Bedrooms each with a walk in closet

1 single Bedroom/Studio with own bathroom with shower and washer/dryer

1 full bathroom with bathtub

Open concept kitchen with living room

Full kitchen includes microwave, oven, dishwasher, incorporated side by side refrigerator and pantry

Each room is equipped with Air Conditioner

New windows with mosquito screens and balcony awnings

Concierge service

Live-in ready

20/25 mins by car to WFP and 15 min walk to train station that takes you to Ostiense

please call Isabella at 339 2528541

General Info

Price info Asking price: EURO 298,000.00
