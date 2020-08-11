Expat New Moms Group in Rome

I am an expecting expat woman in Rome looking for a community of other women who are expecting a baby or who are new moms. I would love to find a few connections to share the pre and postnatal experience as an expat and to share experiences with the Italian healthcare system, etc. Email me if you are looking for the same!

RELATED ARTICLES

Kojie San Lightening Soap
Personal

Kojie San Lightening Soap

Earrings for sale
Personal

Earrings for sale

Earrings for sale
Personal

Earrings for sale

Bag Kipling Art mini
Personal

Bag Kipling Art mini

Dress Tally Weijl
Personal

Dress Tally Weijl

Make up Lighting Studio Glow
Personal

Make up Lighting Studio Glow

Are you looking for some summer reading?
Personal

Are you looking for some summer reading?

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time
Jobs wanted Personal Babysitters in Milan

Baby-sitter part-time/Full-time

Train Station Encounter
Personal

Train Station Encounter

Looking to meet...
Personal

Looking to meet...

Looking for Vintage Clothing!
Personal

Looking for Vintage Clothing!

The Last Carriage - a novel set in Italy
Personal

The Last Carriage - a novel set in Italy

Looking for a girl in Rome
Personal

Looking for a girl in Rome

Wallet Kipling Rubi
Personal

Wallet Kipling Rubi

Ink cartridge EPSON Home Series Printer
Personal

Ink cartridge EPSON Home Series Printer