Ciao Italia - Italian language school

CIAO ITALIA is a teaching centre for the ITALIAN LANGUAGE and CULTURE, located in the heart of the ancient Rome, Monti area, very characteristic and full of nice locations. The school was founded in 1996 by specialized and enthusiastic Teachers.
It offers different options of courses ,combined with a good cultural program.
The small size ensures a friendly atmosphere ,the high level of the courses gives also an excellent quality, price - ratio.
The school is a member of EDUITALIA, Association of the best Italian language schools for Foreigners in ITALY.
Ciao Italia is also a RECOGNIZED PLIDA / CELI Exam Center for the Italian Certifications.
Group Courses form 6 euro /hour. Individual courses from 27 euro /hour
Emai : info@ciao-italia.it web : www.ciao-italia.it whatsapp: +393202957595
