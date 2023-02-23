14.4 C
Ciao Italia - Italian language school

CIAO ITALIA  is a teaching centre for the ITALIAN LANGUAGE  and CULTURE, located in the heart of the ancient Rome, Monti area, very characteristic  and full of nice  locations. The school was founded in 1996 by specialized  and enthusiastic Teachers. 

It offers different options of courses ,combined with a good cultural program.

The small size ensures a friendly atmosphere ,the high level of the courses gives also an excellent quality, price - ratio.

The school is a member of EDUITALIA, Association of the best Italian language schools   for Foreigners in ITALY.

Ciao Italia is  also a RECOGNIZED PLIDA / CELI Exam Center for the Italian Certifications.

Group Courses form 6 euro /hour. Individual courses from 27 euro /hour 

Emai : info@ciao-italia.it  web : www.ciao-italia.it   whatsapp: +393202957595

General Info

Address Via delle Frasche 5
Phone number +39064814084
Website www.ciao-italia.it
