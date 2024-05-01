17.5 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 01 May 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italian Open: Rome sets up red clay tennis court in city centre
News Sport

Italian Open: Rome sets up red clay tennis court in city centre

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome gets ready for Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Rome is preparing for the Internazionali BNL d'Italia tennis tournament, also known as the Italian Open, by setting up a red clay court in the central Piazza del Popolo.

The court will host the men's and women's pre-qualification matches until 4 May, in collaboration between the city and Federtennis, ahead of the 81st edition of the prestigious tennis event.

There will be two free pre-qualifying matches played twice a day, at 11.00 and 15.00, and the court will remain in place until 19 May for use by young players from local tennis clubs.

The city says there may even be an appearance by Italian tennis stars Jannik Sinner or Matteo Berrettini at the court in Piazza del Popolo, ahead of the Italian Open which takes place at the Foro Italico from 6-19 May.

"Bringing a piece of the Internazionali to the heart of the city and tennis within the reach of all Romans is an undertaking that we have attempted for years" - said Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation - "despite being aware of the difficulties it would entail even thinking about setting up a red clay court in a place like this."

Rome tourism and sports councillor Alessandro Onorato said he was proud of the initiative which will "bring sport closer to people regardless of their socio-economic situation", adding: "No one believed that we would be able to carry out this project, but we did."

Organisers are expecting a record 350,000 tennis fans to attend the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, or Rome Masters, which will be played on a red clay surface across 14 courts at the Foro Italico sporting complex.

For full details see the Internazionali BNL d'Italia website. Photo Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

General Info

Address Piazza del Popolo, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Italian Open: Rome sets up red clay tennis court in city centre

Piazza del Popolo, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling tech H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Sport

Rome expects record 350,000 tennis fans for Italian Open 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

AS Roma renew contract with coach Daniele De Rossi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Appia Run: Rome's race along the Appian Way

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome to host grand finale of Giro d'Italia 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome's city museums free for Rome Marathon runners

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy beat Scotland in Six Nations rugby clash in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Six Nations Rugby: Italy Under 20s beat Scotland 47-14

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Six Nations Rugby 2024 in Rome: a quick guide

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -