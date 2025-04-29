Fire Engulfs Historic Rome Pasticceria Cinque Lune

Rome pastry shop near senate gutted by fire.

​Pasticceria Cinque Lune, a renowned pastry shop near the Italian senate in the centre of Rome, was seriously damaged in a fire that broke out on Tuesday.

The blaze, which ignited around midday, engulfed the pasticceria on Corso Rinascimento, a beloved institution in Rome for more than a century. ​

Emergency services responded promptly, deploying six firefighting teams to the scene. The owner, Claudio Ansuini, was inside the premises at the time and attempted to extinguish the flames but suffered smoke inhalation. He was subsequently transported to Santo Spirito Hospital for treatment.​

The fire is believed to have originated near the kitchen area, possibly due to an electrical short circuit, although investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause. At the time of the incident, the pastry shop was closed to the public, and only the owner was present.​

The incident caused panic among nearby tourists and led to the temporary closure of Corso Rinascimento in both directions to facilitate firefighting efforts. Public transportation routes were also diverted as a result. Authorities, including the Carabinieri and local police, secured the area and evacuated an apartment located above the pastry shop as a precautionary measure.​

The Pasticceria Cinque Lune holds a special place in Rome's culinary history, known for its traditional confections and proximity to significant landmarks.​