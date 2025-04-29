19.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 29 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Northlands
Northlands
Northlands
Loyola
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fire Engulfs Historic Rome Pasticceria Cinque Lune
News City

Fire Engulfs Historic Rome Pasticceria Cinque Lune

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome pastry shop near senate gutted by fire.

​Pasticceria Cinque Lune, a renowned pastry shop near the Italian senate in the centre of Rome, was seriously damaged in a fire that broke out on Tuesday.

The blaze, which ignited around midday, engulfed the pasticceria on Corso Rinascimento, a beloved institution in Rome for more than a century. 

Emergency services responded promptly, deploying six firefighting teams to the scene. The owner, Claudio Ansuini, was inside the premises at the time and attempted to extinguish the flames but suffered smoke inhalation. He was subsequently transported to Santo Spirito Hospital for treatment.​

The fire is believed to have originated near the kitchen area, possibly due to an electrical short circuit, although investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause. At the time of the incident, the pastry shop was closed to the public, and only the owner was present.

The incident caused panic among nearby tourists and led to the temporary closure of Corso Rinascimento in both directions to facilitate firefighting efforts. Public transportation routes were also diverted as a result. Authorities, including the Carabinieri and local police, secured the area and evacuated an apartment located above the pastry shop as a precautionary measure.​

The Pasticceria Cinque Lune holds a special place in Rome's culinary history, known for its traditional confections and proximity to significant landmarks.

General Info

Address Corso del Rinascimento, 89, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Fire Engulfs Historic Rome Pasticceria Cinque Lune

Corso del Rinascimento, 89, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

Marymount Evento
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
AUR Summer 24 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

City

Piazza Augusto Imperatore, History and Renovation of this iconic Roman landmark

Mallory Irvin Mallory Irvin -
City

Cinema Palazzo's revival

Alexandra Gallagher Alexandra Gallagher -
City

How to find an Apartment in Rome

Elizabeth Galamba Elizabeth Galamba -
City

Sampietrini: the story of Rome's iconic cobblestones

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
City

Rome Trashed by Nightlife

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
City

Rome faces rubbish strike as new mayor unveils plan to clean up city

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
City

Why is Rome digging up its iconic cobblestones?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
City

Rome honours Holocaust survivor, paralysed swimmer and Unknown Soldier

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -