Rome faces rubbish strike as new mayor unveils plan to clean up city

Rubbish collection in Rome is at risk on 8 November.

Rome's new mayor Roberto Gualtieri faces his first major obstacle with the announcement that the city's rubbish collection service AMA is to go on strike on Monday 8 November.

The 24-hour strike, part of a nationwide action by public and private refuse collection workers, comes after Gualtieri unveiled a €40 million plan to clean up Rome "in 60 days."

The strike also follows the resignation of the sole administrator of AMA, Stefano Zaghis, who had pledged to stand down if former Rome mayor Virginia Raggi was not re-elected.

In addition to garbage collection, the strike will affect funeral services, however AMA has guaranteed that it will carry out "essential services" such as the removal of rubbish from hospitals, the cleaning of markets and the emptying of some bins in tourist areas of the historic centre.

Elsewhere, rubbish is likely to pile up on the city's streets.

