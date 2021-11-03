Rome's new mayor unveils €40 million plan to clean up city's trash in 60 days

Head of Rome's rubbish collection agency AMA steps down.

Stefano Zaghis has resigned from his post as sole administrator of Rome's municipal refuse collection agency AMA, keeping his promise to step down if Virginia Raggi failed to get re-elected as the city's mayor.

The resignation of Zaghis, appointed in 2019 by Raggi of the populist Movimento 5 Stelle (M5S), follows the election of Rome's new mayor, Roberto Gualtieri of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD).

Gualtieri thanked Zaghis for choosing to resign, a move which - he said - would allow the city to "open a new season."

On Tuesday the new mayor unveiled a €40 million plan to clean up the capital "in 60 days" in what he said was "the first step in the relaunch of Rome."

Gualtieri said that "€32.3 million had been identified through existing resources, with €7.7 million in additional resources identified in the budget."

The plan is centred around five main pillars: sweeping the streets every three days and removing trash left dumped around bins; the removal of illegal rubbish tips; the sanitation of bins; taking care of greenery; and the maintenance of drains.

The 55-year-old mayor, who is expected to announce his team of councillors this week, faces an uphill task in cleaning up a city long plagued by a rubbish crisis.

Photo Fanpage