Rome tackles street trash with new smart bins

Rome installs smart bins on city streets.
Oggi presentiamo alla città un’importante innovazione che potrà aiutarci a fare un nuovo passo avanti per aumentare il decoro e la pulizia di #Roma. Si tratta di 68 cestoni “intelligenti” dedicati alle aree della movida e a grande flusso pedonale. Ecco come funzionano. pic.twitter.com/J83MH0tSSW— Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) March 25, 2024
Currently there are at least four different types of rubbish bins on the streets of the city centre. This summer the city will begin to install new bins, made of recycled plastic, tripling the current number of street bins from 6,000 to more than 18,000. https://t.co/ME6ZyzmDup pic.twitter.com/btppVfrzJH
— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) March 26, 2024
