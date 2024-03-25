You Are Bugs: Train travellers in Italy faced with bizarre message

Message raises eyebrows in Rome and Milan.

Train travellers in Italy were taken aback on Monday morning when a strange message appeared on timetable displays at central rail stations in Rome and Milan.

"Siete insetti" (You are bugs/insects) read the message that invaded timetables in Roma Termini and Milano Centrale stations, leaving commuters baffled and unnerved.

Some thought it was a cyber attack or a prank, others believed it to be an act of terrorism or a campaign against insect flour, some even suggested it might be an alien invasion.

The mystery was solved later in the day after the bugs message was revealed to be a publicity stunt by Netflix to promote its recently released sci-fi series 3 Body Problem.