Italy opens highest Tibetan bridge in Europe

Tibetan bridge located midway between cties of Foligno and Spoleto.

A new Tibetan bridge, billed as the highest in Europe, was inaugurated on Saturday over the Vigi valley in the central Italian region of Umbria.

The structure, which is suspended 175 metres above the valley floor, is more than 517 metres long with 1,023 steps.

It takes the intrepid visitor between half an hour and 45 minutes to walk across the suspension bridge which links the villages of Sellano and Montesanto.

In Umbria inaugurato il ponte tibetano più alto d'Europa. A Sellano, nel cuore della Valnerina. Sale a 175 metri, si sviluppa per una lunghezza di 517,5 metri e per raggiungerlo bisogna salire 1.023 scalini #ANSA https://t.co/iJjC4nHqjW pic.twitter.com/aZreMFcvLa — Agenzia ANSA (@Agenzia_Ansa) March 24, 2024

The website points out that the ponte tibetano has a gap between each step, "which increases the adrenaline rush", and that crossing the stucture requires "a great deal of courage and sense of adventure".

Those brave enough are equipped with a safety harness which is attached to the Tibetan bridge as they walk across.

Visitors must be at least 120 cm tall, the website says, as well as being "in good mental and physical health and not suffer from altitude sickness."

The bridge will be open continuously in both the summer and winter seasons. Tickets cost €25 and can be bought online by selecting a time slot.