New Uffizi director unveils changes at Florence museum

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Uffizi introduces evening openings and paperless tickets.

The new director of the Uffizi Galleries, Simone Verde, has unveiled several changes at the Florence museum including evening openings and paperless ticketing.

On Tuesday evenings from 26 March until 17 December this year, the Uffizi will stay open until 21.30 (last entry 20.30), in a move aimed primarily at residents of Florence.

The Uffizi will also introduce paperless ticketing, from May, when it will be possible to enter the museum simply by showing a QR code on a mobile phone.

Those who book tickets through the call centre (tel. 055/294883) or via the Uffizi website will receive an email with a code to download directly onto their smartphones.

The change will not affect those who have pre-purchased tickets.

There will also be several special openings on Mondays, traditionally a day off at the Uffizi, on 1 April, 29 April, 24 June (Feast Day of S. Giovanni, patron saint of Florence) and 30 December.

General Info

Address Piazzale degli Uffizi, 6, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy

View on Map

