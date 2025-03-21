Florence Korea Film Fest 2025

Florence Korea Film Fest Returns with Major Lineup and Cultural Events

The Korea Film Fest is set to return to Florence, Italy, from March 20 to 29, 2025. Held at Cinema La Compagnia, the festival has been a key event for South Korean cinema since its launch in 2002, offering audiences a chance to explore both mainstream and independent films, while engaging directly with Korean filmmakers and actors.

Over the years, the festival has become a major platform for cultural exchange between Italy and South Korea. Many of this year’s films will be making their European debut, reflecting the growing global interest in Korean cinema. The 2025 edition will feature over 70 films, including feature films, documentaries, and short films, curated into thematic sections.

Among the core sections:

Orizzonti Coreani showcases the best contemporary Korean films of 2024.

showcases the best contemporary Korean films of 2024. Independent Korea focuses on innovative indie productions with diverse narratives.

focuses on innovative indie productions with diverse narratives. Corto, Corti highlights short films exploring a variety of themes and styles.

highlights short films exploring a variety of themes and styles. The Webtoon section explores the link between Korea’s booming digital comics scene and cinema, particularly through adaptations.

The event is organized by the Taegukgi Korea Association. In addition to screenings, it includes special discussions and cultural programming that explore the evolution of Korean cinema.

This year’s special guests include Hwang Jung-min, one of Korea’s most acclaimed actors, and Na Hong-jin, a director known for his intense thrillers. Composer Mowg will lead a unique live music event, performing selections from his film scores alongside an orchestra. There will also be masterclasses with Mowg and webtoon artists Park Chang-ha and Jung Jae-woo, who will discuss the growing influence of digital storytelling in film.

Beyond cinema, the festival will host Q&A sessions, concerts, and Korean food events, offering audiences a broader immersion into Korean culture.

The Florence Korea Film Fest continues to be a must-attend event for fans of global cinema, providing a platform for discovery, dialogue, and cultural connection. Tickets are available online and at the cinema, with prices starting at €5 for afternoon screenings and €7 for evening sessions. Festival passes are also available.