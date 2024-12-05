10.5 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 05 December 2024
Italy's news in English
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Castelli H1 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Florence to reopen Vasari Corridor after eight years
News Florence local English news

Florence to reopen Vasari Corridor after eight years

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italian culture minister to inaugurate landmark.

The Vasari Corridor in Florence will reopen to the public on 21 December after eight years of major renovation works, Uffizi director Simone Verde confirmed on Thursday.

The Florentine landmark, which links the Uffizi Galleries with Palazzo Pitti and the Boboli Gardens, will be inaugurated by Italy's culture minister Alessandro Giuli on 20 December.

The elevated kilometre-long passageway which runs across Ponte Vecchio was closed for safety reasons in November 2016.

The €11 million programme of works, designed to make the structure safer and more accessible to visitors, included the installation of new emergency exits, lights and surveillance cameras.

Named after its designer, Italian Renaissance painter and architect Giorgio Vasari, the walkway was built in 1565 for Cosimo I de' Medici, founder of the Florentine Medici dynasty.

The Vasari Corridor will be accessible with a special ticket: visitors enter through the Uffizi, walk over Ponte Vecchio and exit through the Boboli Gardens. For full details see Uffizi website.

General Info

Address Corridoio Vasariano, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy

View on Map

Florence to reopen Vasari Corridor after eight years

Corridoio Vasariano, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Florence local English news

Florence celebrates anniversary of Brunelleschi's Dome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Florence local English news

Antico Vinaio, the full experience

Gian Carbone Gian Carbone -
Florence local English news

Florence to fully restore Ponte Vecchio for first time in history

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Florence local English news

New Uffizi director unveils changes at Florence museum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Florence local English news

Montecristo, Tuscany's forbidden island

Elizabeth Djinis Elizabeth Djinis -
Florence local English news

Florence to hold day of mourning over fatal building site accident

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Florence local English news

Florence new Airport set to have a vineyard on its roof

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Florence local English news

A guide to the 'poor cuisine' in Tuscany

Josephine Dlugosz Josephine Dlugosz -