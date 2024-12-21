6.6 C
Nutella celebrates 60 years with Rome exhibition

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome exhibition delves into world of Nutella.

A new exhibition in Rome celebrates the 60th anniversary of Nutella, tracing the history of the Italian chocolate-hazelnut spread and its most famous advertising campaigns over the decades.

Titled Joyn!Un viaggio nel mondo Nutella, the exhibition takes place at MAXXI, the National Museum of 21st Century Arts, from 20 December until 20 April 2025.

The "exhibition event", as the curator Chiara Bertini defines it, invites visitors to "explore, experience, and interact" in the world of Nutella, six decades after its launch in Italy in 1964.

The origins of the Made in Italy success story go back to post-war Italy when cocoa was a scarce commodity.

Pietro Ferrero, who founded a small pastry shop in Alba in northern Italy, responded to the cocoa shortage by creating a sweet paste made from hazelnuts, sugar and a small quantity of cocoa.

This sweet-tasting concoction, named Giandujot, was originally sold as a solid block before being modified into the spreadable Nutella we know today.

Nutella has since become a global sensation, with the Italian confectionary giant Ferrero each year producing half a million tons of the hugely popular spread which is sold in 170 countries.

The spread is celebrated internationally each year on 5 February with World Nutella Day, when fans share their photos, videos and recipes on social media.

