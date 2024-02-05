Italy celebrates 60 years of Nutella

World Nutella Day is marked on 5 February.

Nutella, the Italian chocolate-hazelnut spread, is celebrated internationally with World Nutella Day on 5 February.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the iconic brand by Ferrero, a Made in Italy success story, invented in 1964.

The story of Nutella goes back to post-war Italy when cocoa was a scarce commodity.

Ferrero, founded as a pastry shop in Alba, northern Italy, responded to the cocoa shortage by creating a sweet paste made from hazelnuts, sugar and a small quantity of cocoa.

This sweet-tasting concoction, named Giandujot, was originally sold as a solid block before being modified into the spreadable Nutella we know today.

In the decades since, Nutella has become a global sensation, and in 2019 the hugely-successful Nutella biscuits were launched.

Italy marked the 50th anniversary of Nutella with a commemorative postage stamp in 2014 and in 2021 Italy launched a limited-edition €5 coin in honour of Nutella.

World Nutella Day was created in 2007 by the American blogger Sara Rosso for Nutella fans to share their photos, videos and recipes on social media with the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay.

Photo credit: margouillat photo / Shutterstock.com.