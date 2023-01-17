Italy celebrates World Pizza Day

Italy bakes 2.7 billion pizzas a year.

Pizza is a Made in Italy treasure, according to Italian agricultural lobby Coldiretti, however its production is hampered by the negative effects of climate change.

Coldiretti published the warning on its website - in time for World Pizza Day - stating that crop damage from drought and floods in Italy has led to a reduction of essential pizza ingredients including olive oil, tomatoes and flour.

With an estimated annual turnover of €15 billion, pizza is big business in Italy where 2.7 billion pizzas are baked every year - according to Coldirettti - requiring 200 million kg of flour, 225 million kg of mozzarella, 30 million kg of olive oil and 260 million kg of tomato sauce.

Coldiretti also notes that the popularity of pizza in other countries has led to the "development of recipes that have nothing to do with the original" whose "imaginative" ingredients range from pineapple and bananas to marshmellows, haggis and kangaroo meat.

Separately, a new survey commissioned by Findus for World Pizza Day 2023 showed that eight of of 10 Italians eat frozen pizza at home, with Margherita the pizza of choice, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

World Pizza Day, known in Italy as Giornata Mondiale della Pizza, is held on the feast day of Anthony Abbot - or S. Antonio Abate - the patron saint of pizzaioli, pizza makers, as well as the protector of animals.