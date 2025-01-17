15.1 C
News Lifestyle

Rome crowned Best Food Destination in the World by Tripadvisor

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome also rated sixth Most Popular Tourist Destination in the World.

Rome has come first in the Best Food Destinations in the World in the 2025 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards, compiled by travel review site Tripadvisor.

The annual rankings are based on the millions of travel reviews and recommendations submitted to the Tripadvisor platform over the past 12 months.

The 2025 list put Rome ahead of London, in second place, followed by Marrakech and Paris, with Naples in fifth place.

Describing Rome as "a real-life collage of piazzas, open-air markets, and astonishing historic sites", Tripadvisor advises: "Enjoy some of the most memorable meals of your life here, too, from fresh pasta to succulent fried artichokes or a tender oxtail stew."

Rome also came sixth in Tripadvisor's Most Popular Tourist Destinations in the World category, in a list headed by London, Bali, Dubai, Sicily and Paris.

The accolades come as Rome prepares to welcome more than 30 million visitors during the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

Photo credite: lornet / Shutterstock.com.

