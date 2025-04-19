Rome’s GRAB: A new way to experience the Eternal City by bicycle

GRAB adds a new, green layer to Rome's ancient fabric.

Rome is creating a new 50-km long ring road for cyclists and walkers as part of an ambitious project known as the Grande Raccordo Anulare delle Biciclette, or GRAB.

The new facilities for walkers and cyclists are in response to growing demand for sustainable mobility and outdoor spaces, offering a slow, immersive way to discover Rome.

The cycling and walking "ring road" circles through some of the capital’s most iconic and lesser-known places, linking the city centre to suburban areas, weaving through Roman aqueducts, historic parks, archaeological sites and riverbanks.

The GRAB route incorportates the Colosseum, the Baths of Caracalla, the Appian Way, Parco degli Acquedotti and the parks of Villa Ada and Villa Borghese, Quadraro and the Aniene nature reserve.

The project, which is aiming for completion in June 2026, will also connect cyclists and pedestrians to several railway stations and metro lines.

GRAB received a significant boost recently with the inauguration of a high-profile stretch of wide new pavement and cycle lanes along Via di San Gregorio, the street between the Colosseum and the Circus Maximus.

Rome prepares to unveil a new extra-wide pavement and cycle path on the street between the Colosseum and the Circus Maximus. pic.twitter.com/87Rh7aoexp — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) April 16, 2025

Work is set to start soon on the GRAB routes to the Appian Way and in the northern suburbs, as the city pushes ahead with its plans to improve cycling facilities.

The city says the project as "not limited to being a simple tourist route, but is part of the urban network of soft mobility, offering a sustainable alternative for daily travel."

GRAB was initiated by a group of cycling activists, urban planners and local organisations, with support from the capital and Italy’s transport ministry.

Beyond tourism, GRAB is intended to serve Rome residents in their daily lives by providing alternative, sustainable commuting options and promoting healthier lifestyles.

The initiative is also seen as a potential model for other Italian cities facing similar challenges around air pollution and traffic congestion.

Photo Wanted in Rome