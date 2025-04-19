Netflix pays tribute to Italian cinema with collection of classic films

Netflix celebrates Made in Italy movies.

Netflix is showcasing a series of iconic Italian movies until 15 May to mark the Made in Italy Day which celebrates Italian creativity, quality and innovation.

The 15 April date of the national day, launched in Italy last year, was chosen to coincide with the 1452 birthday of Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci.

The Italian film series includes three classics by Roberto Rossellini including a restored version of Roma città aperta (1945) which this year celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, Paisà (1946) and Germania anno zero (194).

Roma città aperta

There are also two of the most iconic films by Federico Fellini: La Dolce Vita (1960) and 8 and 1⁄2 (1963).

The classics include Il Gattopardo (1963), Luchino Visconti's masterpiece based on the novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, which inspired the new Netflix miniseries.

Il Gattopardo

The Made in Italy series includes a cornerstone of the spaghetti western genre, Sergio Leone's A Fistful of Dollars (1964) with Clint Eastwood and Gian Maria Volonté.

There is also space for comedy with Un americano a Roma (1954), one of the most famous films starring Alberto Sordi, by Steno who directed another classic in the Netflix collection: Un giorno in pretura (1954), and Luciano Salce's cult movie Fantozzi (1975), the first in a series of comic capers starring the accountant Ugo Fantozzi, played by Paolo Villaggio.

Un americano a Roma

Roberto Benigni and Massimo Troisi, protagonists and directors of Non ci resta che piangere (1984), also make the cut with Johnny Stecchino (1991), Life is Beautiful (1997) and Ricomincio da tre (1981).

The collection includes Mediterraneo (1991) by Gabriele Salvatores, winner of the Oscar for best foreign language film in 1992, and I cento passi (2000) by Marco Tullio Giordana, Leone d'oro winner for Best Screenplay at the Venice Film Festival.

La grande bellezza

Among the recent titles of Italian cinema included in the collection there are films such as La grande bellezza (2013) and È stata la mano di Dio (2021), both by Paolo Sorrentino whose latest film Parthenope (2025) is also available on Netflix.