The Hottest Concerts in Italy for 2025: Must-See Artists and Events

Best concerts to see in Italy in 2025.

Italy is experiencing a remarkable revival in its live concert scene, welcoming global superstars who had once overlooked the country in their tour schedules.

This resurgence has positioned Italy as a prime destination for music lovers, with cities like Milan, Rome, and Florence becoming key hubs for world-class performances. Whether you prefer pop, rock, or rap, artists of all genres will be headed to Italy this year.

Spring Kicks Off with Global Icons

The concert season begins with a bang as major international artists take the stage:

The Lumineers (Apr 27 – Assago): The Denver, Colorado-based folk-rock favorites are bringing their long-awaited Automatic tour to Italy.

Twenty One Pilots (Apr 28 – Assago): The genre-blending duo, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, known for their electrifying performances, are continuing their Clancy World Tour in Europe.

Summer Spectacles: Pop, Rock, and Hip-Hop Take Over

The summer lineup is packed with legendary performers and contemporary chart-toppers:

Justin Timberlake (Jun 2 – Milano): The pop legend returns to Italy with his seventhheadlining concert tour in support of his newest album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Dua Lipa (Jun 7 – Milano): The English and Albanian global pop sensation will grace the stage with her highly anticipated Radical Optimism Tour, in support of her third studio album.

Billie Eilish (Jun 8 – Bologna): After six years, the Grammy-winning artist will return to Italy with her tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.

Tate McCrae (Jun 13 – Bologna): The young Canadian rising star will return to Italy with her Miss Possessive Tour.

Guns N’ Roses (June 12 – Florence): The rock legends reunite on their Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour. The tour will feature classic lineup members Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan. Ed Sheeran (June 14 – Rome): The singer-songwriter pays homage to all four of his studio albums on the long-awaited +–=÷× (Mathematics) Tour. Green Day (June 15 – Florence): The infamous punk rock band will arrive in Florence for their only Italian stop at the music festival, Firenze Rocks. RÜFÜS DU SOL (June 21 – Rome): The popular Australian EDM group will make a stop in Italy in support of their newest album Inhale / Exhale as a part of the Roma Summer Fest event. Slipknot (June 17 – Ferrara): Following a 25th Anniversary fall tour, the iconic heavy metal band will be performing in Italy as a part of the Ticket Point Ferrara Summer Festival. Mid-Summer Highlights: Hip-Hop and K-Pop Dominate As the summer heat intensifies, so does the excitement of Italy’s live music scene: Olivia Rodrigo (Jul 15 – Milano): The pop artist will be continuing her tour in support of her second album Guts. Kendrick Lamar & SZA (Aug 2 – Rome): A co-headlining concert tour, the Grand National Tour will feature performances from both artists’ solo albums and their collaborations. BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour (Aug 6 – Milan): The K-pop girl group, comprised of superstars Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, will perform in Italy for the first time as part of their fourth tour. (Aug 6 – Milan): The K-pop girl group, comprised of superstars Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, will perform in Italy for the first time as part of their fourth tour. Post Malone (Aug 27 – Milano): With a mix of genres, Post Malone will be stopping in Italy during his European leg of his newest tour in support of his award-winning country album F-1 Trillion. Fall Finale The year’s concert season wraps up with an iconic performer: