Rome sunset concert & picnic

Enjoy a picnic with live music and sunset in a Roman park.

The Vitala Festival presents a Sunset Picnic & Concert at Parco Torretta de' Massimi on Saturday 3 September from 17.00-20.00.

The outdoor benefit concert series, in the beautiful nature venue of Parco Torretta de’ Massimi, presents a new date.

The privately-owned estate offers visitors a refreshing breeze and beautiful sunsets for a relaxing picnic, catered by Hummustown, while listening and dancing to live music.

These outdoor benefit events are a collaboration between Vitala Festival, American Exchange/Free Exchange and Hummustown, to support the arts and charities involved.

Where: Parco Torretta de' Massimi in Viale Luigi Moretti (corner Via della Pisana).

Artists: EXTRAORDINARY SINGER LUCY CAMPETI & ACCOMPLISHED PIANIST DAVIDE PISTONI. The Duo will present a set-list of timeless BLUES, LIGHT-POP & SOUL classics by George Michael, Aretha Franklin, George Benson, Alicia Keys, John Lennon, Pino Daniele, Mina, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and more.

Caterer: Hummustown which caters Syrian food to help refugees integrate and to provide them with occupation, skills and training. On this occasion they will provide refreshing summer mojitos and spritz.

Timing: The welcome desk is located at the park upon entry and it will be open from 17.00 to allow time for the entrance procedures which are required. There is a short walking path to the main picnic and concert area. The concert will be at 18.00.

Contribution: €20 per person, under 16 free (includes park entry + safely packaged picnic plate by Hummustown with falafel, dips and bread + to offset costs of live entertainment and support the artists). Extra picnic plates and drinks available on site as well as picnic tables with seating.

Info and bookings: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661. Booking is required for organisational reasons.

Please note that pets are not permitted in the park.

The outdoor benefit events engage and support different artists for each event.